Tornadoes meet critters

The Storm Lake FFA chapter brought a petting zoo to Storm Lake High School Oct. 4 with chickens, a St. Bernard, a horse, a rabbit and more. The group hopes to recruit more members from SLHS. At this time, all but one are students at St. Mary’s. Here are chapter members and the pets they brought. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

