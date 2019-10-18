Thomas Schlafer

Thomas Edward Schlafer, 62, of Winsted, Minn., passed away at his home Oct. 8, 2019.

Tom was born in Minneapolis and was the fourth child of Harwood and Audrey (Lindstrom) Schlafer. Just three minutes later, his lifetime best friend and other half, his twin brother Gerry, was born. Tom was nicknamed “Bubbles” and held various jobs in Storm Lake including Hygrade, Storm Lake Chimney Sweep and was an EMT and paramedic at BVCH. He later retired from Lester Buildings in Lester Prairie, Minn. Tom was a fanatical Vikings fan; game days were sacred. He was also a dog lover and fostered 37 dogs for No Dog Left Behind and several dogs for Midwest Animal Rescue Services (MARS). He was the life of the party and always had a joke, or two, to tell.

He is survived by his children: Justin (Amy) Schlafer of Alta; and Lexi Schlafer of West Des Moines; grandsons: Alex and Dane Schlafer; siblings: Vicki (Bob) Heavirland of North Branch, Minn.; Paul (Dianne) Schlafer of Hendersonville, Tenn.; James (Diana) Schlafer of Minneapolis, Minn.; and Carol Jackson (Ron Liebelt) of Deephaven, Minn.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and dog friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Harwood and Audrey; and his other half, twin brother, Gerald “Gerry.”

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.