Sioux Central suffers pair of defeats in Twin Lakes Conference Tournament

Sioux Central advanced to the consolation bracket of the Twin Lakes Conference Tournament after a pair of defeats on Tuesday in Newell.

The Rebels lost to Manson Northwest Webster 29-31, 25-23, 15-9. Taylor Krager went 21-for-23 in hitting with 10 kills. Brooklyn Anderson was 19-for-24 with 10 kills and Madielynn Mueller 20-for-24 with eight kills.