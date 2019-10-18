Sioux Central suffers pair of defeats in Twin Lakes Conference Tournament

Published Friday, October 18, 2019
Sioux Central advanced to the consolation bracket of the Twin Lakes Conference Tournament after a pair of defeats on Tuesday in Newell.
The Rebels lost to Manson Northwest Webster 29-31, 25-23, 15-9. Taylor Krager went 21-for-23 in hitting with 10 kills. Brooklyn Anderson was 19-for-24 with 10 kills and Madielynn Mueller 20-for-24 with eight kills.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.