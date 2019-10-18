Fun at AC-T

The Albert City Fire Department spent the morning of Oct. 10 working with the students at Albert City-Truesdale Elementary. They had special activities planned for the students including a visit to the fire station for the preschool and kindergarten students. Thank you to our firemen for spending the time to ensure the students know how to be safe in a fire.

