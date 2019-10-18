Chills and Thrills in Storm Lake Oct. 19

It’s time to trick or treat, fill your bags full of sweets and see all the little lake creatures walking down the street! Scare up some fun during Chills and Thrills “Lake Creatures” tomorrow from 10 a.m. to noon.

With 26 Storm Lake United business members participating this is sure to be a monstrous event for the whole community. Trick or Treating will take place downtown and in select store locations.

Here’s another frightful feature, the following BVU students’ organizations will entertain all you creepy creatures! Student Association of Social Work (SASW), Alpha Psi Omega (APO), Accounting and Business Association (ABA), and Beaver Animal Rescue and Care (BARC), Criminology and Criminal Justice Club, Digital Media Clubs, Multicultural Engagement Leadership Team (MELT), Teacher’s Inc., Student Activities Board (SAB) will set up downtown and provide fun games and activities.

The Storm Lake Police Department will join us and will have fang-tastic balloons, glow sticks and will be taking photos.

Walgreens is holding a photo shoot and costume contest in their store so you can remember the ghoul times!

The following businesses and non-profits will be participating down town: Anytime Fitness, Better Day Café, Osweilers, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Buena Vista Historical Society, Celia’s Antiques, Hoffman’s Flowers, King’s Pointe Resort, Office Elements, Paxtons Jewelry, Sugar Bowl Gift Shop, Storm Lake United, Zone Home Entertainment, Get It Today, Rusts Western Shed & Menswear, Storm Lake Police Department, The Citizens 1st National Bank, The Buckle, Wireless World, Storm Lake Bakery.

The following businesses will be participating at their location: Shoe Sensation, Fareway, Bomgaars, Hy-Vee, Witter Gallery and Walgreens.