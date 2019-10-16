Tornadoes’ defense wreaks havoc on Denison-Schleswig

Tate Mattson intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to put an exclamation point on an outstanding defensive performance by Storm Lake as the Tornadoes shut out Denison-Schleswig 24-0 in a key district game last Friday night at Denison.

The win should immensely bolster the playoff chances for a Storm Lake team looking for at least an at-large selection.



