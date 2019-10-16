Storm Lake places third in five events to highlight effort against Sioux City Metro

Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Five events finished third to highlight Storm Lake’s performance in a girls dual swim meet last Thursday.
Sioux City Metro defeated the Tornadoes 149-17.
Beth Runneberg took third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 19.19 seconds while Kennedy Tate was third in the 100 breast stroke in a time of 1:24.22.

