SL spikers fall to Emmetsburg in three games

Keysha Villodas went 8-for-11 in hitting with seven kills and was 4-for-5 in serving, but it wasn’t enough as Emmetsburg defeated Storm Lake in three games last Thursday at Emmetsburg.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-19, 25-18.

Skylar Cole went 19-for-26 in hitting with five kills for Storm Lake. Mary Yanga was 8-for-10 with four kills and Kimee Phanthavong 8-for-12 with four kills.

Holly Dierenfield charted 14 set assists. Cole added nine. Cole led in digs with 10. Dierenfield had nine.



