FOOTBALL

CLASS 3A

District 1 W-L W-L

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 6-1

Storm Lake 2-1 5-2

Spencer 2-1 4-3

Denison-Schleswig 1-2 4-3

LeMars 1-2 4-3

Sioux City Heelan 0-3 1-6



