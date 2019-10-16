Storm Lake United and local retailers coordinated Sassy Saturday on Sept. 28. Shoppers who purchased a pink bracelet had access to deals and discounts with local retailers. Proceeds benefit BVRMC P.i.n.k. which helps women with financial barriers get free mammograms. BVRMC employees Joan Kurtz, right, and Linda Carlsen accept a check for $603.54 from Storm Lake United's Lee Dutfield.

