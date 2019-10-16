Routine mammogram saved breast cancer survivor

Barb Zeigler, a wife, mother and grandma, knew the importance of scheduling a regular mammogram. Little did she know, she would become the poster child of why you should get your annual screening.

It all started with a routine mammogram, something she has done for years. Barb went in on a Thursday and was called back the same day to schedule another screening. Everything moved quickly from there, although it felt like an eternity.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.