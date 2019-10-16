Ridge View beats St. Ed’s for first win of season

Raptors win, 21-14

Brody Deitering and Colton Dutler each rushed for a touchdown and Jared Vohs intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown as Ridge View picked up its first win of the season with a 21-14 verdict over Fort Dodge St. Edmond last Friday night at Fort Dodge.

Deitering scored on a 2-yard run and Dutler on a 15-yard scamper. Vohs’ interception return for a touchdown covered 34 yards.



