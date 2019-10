Albert City Public Library will host Sheila Craig with “Remembering the Apron” on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. Take a nostalgic look at the apron plus the fabrics, styles and the many different ways they were used by the people from our past.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.