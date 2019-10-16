Rebels’ defense stifles Manson NW Webster in 8-0 win

Sioux Central held Manson Northwest Webster to only 168 yards of total offense as the Rebels won a defensive struggle over the Cougars 8-0 in a district game last Friday night at Manson.

The win allowed Sioux Central to stay in a first-place tie with IKM-Manning in the district. Those two teams will square off this Friday in Sioux Rapids. Both teams are 3-0 in the district standings.

The Rebels’ defense held Manson Northwest Webster to just 71 yards rushing and 97 yards passing in the game.



