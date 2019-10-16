Newell-Fonda shakes off slow start to beat Garrigan

Freshman Nevaeh Lyman went 34-for-42 in hitting with a career-high 13 kills, was 20-for-21 in serving and added six digs and three blocks to help Newell-Fonda beat Algona Garrigan in four games last Thursday night at Algona.

Game scores were 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22.

Macy Sievers went 29-for-36 in hitting with eight kills for the Mustangs. Ella Larsen was 27-for-34 with eight kills and Megan Morenz 39-for-41 with seven kills. Laney Hogrefe was 14-for-17 with five kills for the Mustangs.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.