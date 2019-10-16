Newell-Fonda district title hopes dented by Harris-LP

Newell-Fonda had its moments on offense where it had double-digit gains in the run game. The problem was that there were only a handful of them.

That lack of consistency ended up hurting the Mustangs as they were defeated by No. 8 Harris-Lake Park 33-0 in a key district game last Friday at Newell.

It was the first time Newell-Fonda has been shutout in a game since Aug. 29, 2014 when the Mustangs were defeated by West Bend-Mallard 18-0.

The loss also dropped the Mustangs into third place in the district race at 3-1. They are 5-2 overall.



