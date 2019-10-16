N-F’s Devereaux named ‘McTeacher of the Month’

Congratulations to Newell-Fonda fourth-grade teacher Melissa Devereaux who was honored during an all-school assembly last Thursday as the Storm Lake McDonald’s McTeacher of the Month. Mrs. D is in her 34th year as a teacher at Newell-Fonda. She was chosen for the award because of her dedication to the Newell-Fonda community as well as her work as an organ donation advocate. She was nominated by an anonymous admirer.

