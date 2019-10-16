Leaderboard

Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019

FOOTBALL

PASSING
Gabe Sievers, Newell-Fonda    28-44-1
David Soto, Storm Lake    32-62-4
Logan McCoy, Alta-Aurelia    28-72-3
Zander Ernst, Ridge View    27-93-10
Jacob Saunders, Sioux Central    4-22-3
 

PASSING YARDS
Gabe Sievers, Newell-Fonda    462
David Soto, Storm Lake    421
Logan McCoy, Alta-Aurelia    320
Zander Ernst, Ridge View    293
Jacob Saunders, Sioux Central    106
 

