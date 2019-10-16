Leaderboard

Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019
FOOTBALL
PASSING
Gabe Sievers, Newell-Fonda 28-44-1
David Soto, Storm Lake 32-62-4
Logan McCoy, Alta-Aurelia 28-72-3
Zander Ernst, Ridge View 27-93-10
Jacob Saunders, Sioux Central 4-22-3
PASSING YARDS
Gabe Sievers, Newell-Fonda 462
David Soto, Storm Lake 421
Logan McCoy, Alta-Aurelia 320
Zander Ernst, Ridge View 293
Jacob Saunders, Sioux Central 106
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.