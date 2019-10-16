Iowa Lakes Corridor seeking nominations for business awards

The Iowa Lakes Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon is just around the corner. Nov. 13 marks the Corridor’s 10th annual ceremony to thank existing business and industries for their commitment to the Corridor Region. Because of their presence, our economy is further stimulated creating jobs and fostering the quality of life in our area.



