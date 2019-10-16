Explore S’more 4-H camp held

Thirteen youth from Sac County took part in the Explore S'more 4-H camp at Clover Woods. They enjoyed some very good food cooked by the camp staff, worked as a group in an escape room, enjoyed teambuilding activities, played gaga ball, hiked, took in a fire and ate s'mores!

The Sac County youth were joined by 21 other youth from Cherokee, Ida, Buena Vista and Calhoun counties. The camp was made possible thru a grant from the Iowa 4-H Youth Development Program.



