Dr. John and Lindsay Armstrong named St. Mary’s Ball co-chairs

Storm Lake St. Mary’s School is happy to announce that Dr. John and Lindsay Armstrong will be co-chairing the March 21, 2020 St. Mary’s Ball and Charity Auction with Dr. Seth and Deanna Harrer. John is a general surgery specialist in Storm Lake and Lindsay, a 2004 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, is a stay at home mom. They have three children – Will, Blair and Quinn.

