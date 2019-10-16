Donald Siepker

Donald A. Siepker, 75, of Albert City died Oct. 15, 2019 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Fonda. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery in Varina. Visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. all at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.