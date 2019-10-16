Cherokee Symphony season begins Oct. 27

The Cherokee Symphony will begin its 64th season Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. at Cherokee Community Center, 530 W. Bluff, Cherokee. The 55-member orchestra under the direction of Ted Hallberg, Le Mars, will present the ever-popular annual Cherokee Symphony Pops Concert. Complimentary popcorn and punch will be available.

