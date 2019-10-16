Charles Higgins, 95, of Early passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, Charles Frank Higgins Jr. was born on Feb. 14, 1924 to parents Charles and Linnie (Horrel) Higgins in Sac City. He grew up in Sac City, where he graduated from Sac City High School. On June 8, 1945, Charles enlisted to serve his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was honorably discharged on July 6, 1946. After returning from the war, Charles began farming.

On Nov. 5, 1949, Charles married Yvonne Lamoureux. They made their home in Lytton before buying their first farm in Odebolt, later moving their growing family to Early. This union was blessed with 10 children. Charles had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed farming, combining, working with animals, tomato gardening, Pioneer Seed corn and watching Notre Dame football.

Charles loved John Deere Tractors, especially the “4020.” He was the lay director at Sacred Heart Church and active in the Cursillo Movement. Charles was also a fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the School Board at Storm Lake St. Mary’s Catholic School. Charles and Yvonne raised their family in faith and took pride in watching their love for God and Catholic education spread within their family. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his 10 children: Theresa Meents of Omaha, Neb.; Mark Higgins of Washington, D.C.; Eileen (Joe) Hemer of Waverly; Mary Anne (Kevin) Paulsen of Austin, Texas; Martha (Jeff) Smith of Juniata; Liz (Keith) Kerfeld of Hugo, Minn.; Mike (Mary) Higgins of Early; Ellen (Frank) Rieder of Jersey City, N.J., Barb (Shawn) Gillen of Beloit, Wis.; and Kate (Cheryl) Higgins of Boulder, Colo.; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings: Margaret (John) Degarmo of Clive; John Higgins of Mason City; and Edna Miller of Ankeny; Yvonne’s siblings: Pat Hammen of Storm Lake; Art (Jeannie) Lamoureux of Belmond; and Cheri (Del) Conneally of Omaha, Neb.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne; parents Charles and Linnie; grandchildren: Annette, Charlie, Colette and Henry; infant sister Theresa Higgins; and sisters Mary Dahm and Frances Drey.

Mass of the Christian Burial was held Saturday, Oct. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early. Burial was at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.