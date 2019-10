After playing a pair of wild sets to begin the match against Dubuque, the Buena Vista volleyball team made quick work of the Spartans in the third to post a much-needed 3-0 victory and improve to 3-2 in conference play last Saturday at Siebens Fieldhouse.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.