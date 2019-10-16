Buena Vista sees five-match win streak snapped by Loras

The Buena Vista volleyball team began its final homestand of the regular season by hosting Loras in American Rivers Conference play, and after dropping the first set 25-10, the Beavers bounced back and were strong the rest of the way, but came up on the short end of a five-set thriller last Friday night at Siebens Fieldhouse.

The Beavers had just four kills and nine errors in that opening set while the Duhawks tallied 14 kills and six errors. BVU did bounce back with 13 kills in the second set and took control midway through after trailing 13-12.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.