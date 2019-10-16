Alta-Aurelia gets to .500 mark with win over GTRA in TLC match

It was a long uphill climb, but Alta-Aurelia finally made it.

After a 4-10 record, the Warriors won for the seventh time in their last eight matches to reach the .500 mark for the season after a three-game win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire last Thursday at Ruthven.

Game scores were 25-14, 25-21, 25-9.

Shea Lockin led the Warriors in hitting by going 28-for-30 with 11 kills. Sydney Stanton was 26-for-30 with nine kills. Sierra Hill was 7-for-7 with five kills, Halle Hilsabeck 7-for-7 with four kills and Kiersten Ryherd 8-for-10 with two kills.



