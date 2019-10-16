Alta-Aurelia falls in district showdown with IKM-Manning

Kyler Rasmussen rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns and IKM-Manning held Alta-Aurelia to just 83 yards of total offense as the Wolves defeated the Warriors 21-7 in a district game featuring two front-runners last Friday at Manning.

Alta-Aurelia was held to only 47 yards rushing in the game and 36 yards passing. The Warriors’ lone score came on a 20-yard pass from Logan McCoy to Carson Elston.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.