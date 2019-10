Jodi Chirinos, 61, of Alta died on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.