Meeting common needs

BY ART CULLEN

Buena Vista University showed its sensitivity to neighbors by stepping back from a request to occupy part of Scout Park, and the board of trustees restated its strong partnership with the community in making that decision. The board decided last week not to ask the Storm Lake City Council to cede about a quarter of the park along the lakeshore for construction of a recreation center that would be shared with the community. At the same time, the board said it wants to find ways to work with the city to address the needs of the university and the community, which are so often the same. The healthier the university, the healthier the community and vice versa.

Each has unmet recreation needs. BVU’s Finkbine pool needs to be renovated or replaced. President Josh Merchant sensed an opportunity. He is a marketing man. He knows the appeal of a beautiful rec center with a view of a lovely lake and park. He wanted to combine a revamped rec complex with a new welcome center at the football stadium that would put the front door of the university at the lakeshore. It is an exciting vision, and makes perfect sense.

Merchant probably underestimated the depth of sentiment by neighbors and the larger community for preserving Scout Park. When it was made clear that the project would face a fight, BVU decided better of it and decided to look a different footprint to solve its immediate needs. Merchant and the trustees want to build ties in the community, not break them. He made it clear from the day he was hired.

People who thought that Merchant was out for himself, or that they are not listened to, should give him and the trustees some credit. They did listen.

And they said: We still want to work with Storm Lake.

We have recreation needs, especially for youth. There are a number of fitness centers that would like to know how their business would fit if there were a community rec center. We have public facilities that often are dark because there aren’t enough people to supervise them. Community Education could use more resources for rec programming. The city, school district and university could start with a review of our needs and how we can begin to address them with what we already have. That will tell us what we need to build, where and how. We need a recreation plan.

Storm Lake has many other opportunities in which Buena Vista can play a vital role.

The most urgent need is housing. One challenge for recruiting faculty and staff is being able to find a house. It is the city council’s priority. We are said to be 1,000 housing units short. We have not paid much attention to redeveloping residential housing in existing neighborhoods. One of the ripest areas is around the campus, an area that has been in flux for decades. We could see how a city-university housing effort could work and attract developers, which has been the main challenge.

Storm Lake needs higher-quality jobs to support better housing and amenities like recreation. We have mentioned it a few times before: Silicon Valley tech companies are partnering with Iowa Central Community College to create a digital “forge” in Jefferson with high-paying jobs in town for graduates with software certification. Buena Vista aims to be a player in rural development and entrepreneurship. It has top-flight business and computer offerings. Buena Vista already has strong partnerships with Iowa Central, the state’s business leadership (people like Trustee Harry Stine) and the Storm Lake School District. The community and BVU can come together to promote such an initiative here. We understand that the organizers want to do another site now that Jefferson is launched. Storm Lake is the obvious choice, with the community, BVU and Iowa Central working together.

Storm Lake needs to figure out a way to reach back to BVU. Merchant came up with an interesting idea in good faith that got waylaid after a sincere and honest discussion. He suggested a way for the community to use university facilities and solve common problems. We need to use this opportunity to keep the discussion going. This is a time when BVU and Storm Lake can make a turn that can substantially improve our prospects. We need a process to keep all of us engaged together with new ideas. Of course, the city needs to do everything it reasonably can to help Buena Vista sort out its immediate facilities needs. We can’t just walk away from the table thinking that this issue has been put behind us. Merchant has put the issue of community-university mutual support front and center. We need to keep it there, because Buena Vista is absolutely the best thing this town has going for it. We can make each better and stronger.