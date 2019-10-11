BY JIM MCDIARMID

Brad Fairley wasn’t in the second platoon. He was in weapons. Brad was a good friend. Often in the evening he would stroll into our squad bay to chat. One night he said if he had five bucks he would walk to the village and have a couple beers. I was broke or I’d have loaned him the five and told him so. How about the class ring? He asked.

He had noticed the high school ring on my left hand. “Let me hock it at the pawn shop and on payday I’ll bring you the ring and five bucks.” I said okay and handed him the ring. I wear it now, 63 years later.

That was the beginning of a brief loan enterprise. Mort and I were paid $78 a month as Corporals and neither of us spent much, so we decided to go into the loan business. We did well until the Top Sergeant found out. He called us into his office and told us to collect what was owed, without interest, and then knock it off or he’d run us up. It was against Marine regulations. Top was a tough Korea Vet, he scared me. Mort wasn’t spooked but he intended to make a career in the Marines, so we ended the lending. Mort had been busted by the FBI for messing with railroad cars when he was 12. He was very persuasive so loan collections were his specialty. He retired as a major.

Our Platoon Sergeant John Canley liked to shoot craps. Whenever a game got underway on Friday after work he would come to me and ask for twenty dollars to finance his participation. I would attempt to discourage him but he was enthusiastic about the dice game and eventually I’d relent. He usually won and generously repaid my stake. If he lost we wouldn’t talk about it until the next game.

That’s when I started hanging around the base library. I wasn’t reading with any particular pattern, just reading; books like Moby Dick and War and Peace.

Until Canley was awarded the Medal of Honor for his leadership and bravery at Hue in 1968, I thought he was substantially older than me. Part of the reason for this was his size. A professional photo of our platoon made in 1958 shows him nearly a full head taller than anyone else in the platoon. Indeed we are quite close in age. He must have joined the Marines around 15. I went through boot camp at 17.

I decided to go to college after completing my enlistment, largely because the officers had a better deal; they went to college. A college teacher named Jerry Cripe got me fired up about economics. I couldn’t afford to go to graduate school in economics since I was married and didn’t have the money. Instead I got a teaching assistantship at Nebraska in classical rhetoric. It worked out okay because after retirement I taught aboard Navy warships. Having the young people write and speak was better than me lecturing. I’m still interested in economics. If you are, read The Economists’ Hour.

Jim McDiarmid is a Storm Lake native, writer and Marine Corps veteran living in North Carolina.