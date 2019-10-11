The Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Auxiliary held its fall 2019 Masquerade Jewelry Fair in the Kallmer Education Center October 1. The Jewelry Fair was a huge success making $1,880. The auxiliary uses this money for needed equipment for the hospital. Shown are auxiliary members Karen Rosene, Terry Mason, Joan Radke, Deb Mummert, Mary Drey (volunteer services coordinator), Charlene Plagman, Kathy Pomrenke, Ginger Blatchford and Fran Schettler.

