HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS IN STORM LAKE

Chills and Thrills Oct. 19

“Lake Creatures” is the theme of Chills and Thrills, Storm Lake United’s annual October downtown event.

It all takes place downtown Storm Lake on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kids get your costumes on to trick-or-treat at downtown businesses.

The Storm Lake Police Department will be on the scene with free balloons, glow sticks and photos.

There’s also a photo shoot and costume contest at Walgreens.

Witter Gallery, Public Library Halloween Party Oct. 26

This annual event runs from 10 a.m. till noon on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the gallery. It includes a costume contest sponsored by the library, fun, festive activities like pumpkin painting and face painting, and a visit from Katie the naturalist and Luna the owl.