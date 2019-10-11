Do you or someone you know suffer from headaches?

Published Friday, October 11, 2019
Dr. Kyle Glienke and Kim MCleary, PT, MTC, will talk about the latest diagnosis and treatment options for headaches in a presentation “Help for Headaches” on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Kallmer Education Center from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Light appetizers will be served.
Seating is limited, please call for a reservation at 213-8683 by Oct. 21.
