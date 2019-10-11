Do you or someone you know suffer from headaches?

Dr. Kyle Glienke and Kim MCleary, PT, MTC, will talk about the latest diagnosis and treatment options for headaches in a presentation “Help for Headaches” on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Kallmer Education Center from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Light appetizers will be served.

Seating is limited, please call for a reservation at 213-8683 by Oct. 21.