Charles Higgins

Published Friday, October 11, 2019

Charles Higgins, 95, of Early passed away on Wednesday, Oct, 9, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake. 

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

Articles Section: