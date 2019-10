Alison Schweers, Raelinn Arnold and Makaylee Tenhoeve captured all-conference honors for the Buena Vista women’s golf team as the Beavers wrapped up the 2019 American Rivers Conference Championships on Monday with its lowest championship round score since 2006.

