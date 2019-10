Buena Vista University’s 2019-20 Community Campaign begins with a Storm Lake United Business After Hours reception at Cru5h Dining in Siebens Forum at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event is free and open to the public. Appetizers and refreshments will be served.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.