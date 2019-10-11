BVRMC Gift shop raises $15k for auxiliary

The Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Auxiliary annual meeting was held in September in the Kallmer Education Center. The BVRMC Gift Shop gave the auxiliary a check for $15,000 – proceeds from sales in the gift shop over the past year. Patti McKenna, Barb Argotsinger, gift shop buyers along with Jean Bennett, gift shop treasurer presented the check. The auxiliary uses this money and money from membership dues, fundraisers and donations to buy needed equipment for the hospital.

