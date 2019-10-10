Raymond Anderson
Raymond Anderson, 91, of Alta, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.
