Raymond Anderson

Published Thursday, October 10, 2019

Raymond Anderson, 91, of Alta, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.

