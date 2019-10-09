Turkey Shoot to be held Nov. 10

Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Community Education along with Tyson of Storm Lake will be offering a Turkey Shoot Free Throw Contest on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Storm Lake Elementary School.
The Turkey Shoot is a free family activity for parents or grandparents to participate in with their son/daughter or grandson/granddaughter. Boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade can participate.
