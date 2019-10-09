Congratulations to the first middle school students of the month. These students consistently show us what the Storm Lake Middle School Way is all about and are respectful, responsible and build positive relationships every day. Principal Jay Slight is pictured with fifth grade: Jacob Mills and Ella Robinson. Sixth grade: Karina Medina and Kevin Rosales. Seventh grade: Danna Gomez and Natalie Simental. Eighth grade: Oscar Almaraz and Fernanda Japa.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.