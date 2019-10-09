Snapdragon Book Foundation help SLMS raise $3,000

The Snapdragon Book Foundation is collaborating with Storm Lake Middle School in Storm Lake to raise $3,000 to fund their project, “Diverse Students Need Diverse Books #OwnVoices.” This project empowers students to help select books to update the library collection so it more accurately reflects the diverse student population.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.