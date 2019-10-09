SM plays in River Valley Tournament

Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Storm Lake St. Mary’s played in the River Valley Tournament last Saturday and the Panthers lost five matches.
St. Mary’s was defeated by Woodbury Central 21-8, 21-15. Elli Jensen went 16-for-18 in hitting with six kills. Ariana Elsden was 11-for-17 with five kills. Ellie Bacon charted 12 set assists. Elsden led in digs with seven. Crystal Sennert was 7-for-7 in serving.
