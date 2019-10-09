Margret Buckendahl, 92, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1927 on a farm in rural Elgin, Okla. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John Lutheran Church in Lawton, Okla.

She was married to Herbert Christian Buckendahl at that church on Sept. 23, 1951. They lived in rural Storm Lake until 1974 when they moved into town, living at 402 Russell St., at North Lake Manor and then she lived at Methodist Manor.

The union was blessed with three children: Ruth (Bill Jr.) Teppert, Wanda (Gary) Slavin, and James August (Joyce) Buckendahl.

Margret was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

She graduated from Elgin High School, Elgin, Okla. After she graduated from Wesley Nursing School, she worked in hospital nurseries in Oklahoma City, Okla. and Fort Dodge. After marrying Herbert, she was a homemaker for the rest of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert (March 11, 2016); daughter, Wanda Slavin (Feb. 13, 2014); sister Louise Gutz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Norman Gutz, Roy Moore, Wanda Ziegler, Phyllis Ziegler, Waldina and Elmer Mahler, Delia and Wilbur Amendt, Luther and Selma Rice; nephew Alden Mahler; niece Linda Hargrove; and nephew-in-law, Byron Christoffer.

She is survived by: daughter Ruth (Bill Jr.) Teppert; son James (Joyce) Buckendahl; son-in-law Gary Slavin; seven grandchildren: Diane, Philip, and Hannah Teppert; Brandie Jordan; Dustin Law; Dana Slavin; Amy and Mindy Taylor; and five great-grandchildren: Mason, Autumn Marie, Jersey, Madison and Hunter; brother August Ziegler; sister Barbara Moore; and numerous other relatives.