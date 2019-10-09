Harder’s big game helps Sioux Central beat St. Ed’s

Jayden Harder ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns to help Sioux Central to a 37-18 win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond last Friday night at Fort Dodge.

Harder ran the ball 46 times for his 242 yards. he scored on touchdown runs of 1, 1, 6 and 1 yards. Quarterback Jacob Saunders had a 17-yard touchdown run.