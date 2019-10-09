Harder’s big game helps Sioux Central beat St. Ed’s

Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Jayden Harder ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns to help Sioux Central to a 37-18 win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond last Friday night at Fort Dodge.
Harder ran the ball 46 times for his 242 yards. he scored on touchdown runs of 1, 1, 6 and 1 yards. Quarterback Jacob Saunders had a 17-yard touchdown run.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.