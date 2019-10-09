Doris Skog

Doris A. Skog, 96, of Albert City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 7, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial was in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City was in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Annette Pearson, daughter of Jim and Alice (Larson) Pearson, was born April 27, 1923 at her grandmother’s home in Albert City. Doris was baptized and confirmed in Evangelical Covenant Church, Albert City. She attended country school, Lincoln 7, for seven years and graduated from Albert City High School in 1940. She was a secretary in several offices in Albert City and Storm Lake before marriage.

On Aug. 2, 1946, Doris was married to Harvey A. Skog. The couple was blessed with four daughters: Donna, Betty, Peg and Sandy. She lived most of the years from 1935 to 2010 on her family’s farm southeast of Albert City. In 2010, she and Harvey moved to town. Doris was a very active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, teaching the three-year-old Sunday School class for 25 years, singing in the church choir and playing in the bell choir. She also held several offices in the church women’s organization, heading up and producing many projects for overseas missions, such as quilts, bandages and school bags. Doris also belonged to neighborhood clubs, enjoying lifelong friendships with neighboring farm women.

Doris enjoyed life on the farm, working with Harvey in the garden and taking care of their large yard. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and loved sharing her Swedish rye bread and ostkaka with family and friends.

Doris will be remembered for her devotion as a wife of 65 years and as a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was important to her, always sending a card for each birthday and anniversary. Her love for God was important and evident, spending time each day in scripture and prayer. She always had a song in her heart and dearly loved the old hymns.

Doris is survived by her four daughters: Donna (Norm) Kinkade of Albert City; Betty (Steve) Ehlers of Newell; Peg (Allyne) Smith of Des Moines; and Sandy (Joe) Cutshall of Ida Grove; 15 grandchildren: Michelle (Eric) Krogulski, Lisa (Monte) Wyatt, Brian (Kari) Kinkade, Bethany (Romica) Stefanut, Caleb (Amy) Ehlers, Andrew Ehlers, Britta Ehlers (fiancé Cody Reimann), Madison (Shelby) Ehlers, Andrew Mabe, Kelli Mabe, Lindsey Mabe, Meg Cutshall, Aaron (Ally) Cutshall, Leah (Caleb) Jones and Amy (Sean) McKenzie; 22 great-grandchildren: Jenna and Carson Krogulski; Katie, Alison and Janie Wyatt; Kloee and Carter Thilges; Kellen and Brynn Kinkade; Annika, Timaeus, Ethan and Violet Stefanut; Sophia, Harvey and Claire Ehlers; Izzy and Jamie Dyer; Ezekiel and Brody Reimann; Kalia Cutshall; and David Jones; sister-in-law Dorothy Pearson; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harvey in 2012; brother Don Pearson; son-in-law Ron Mabe; and grandson Joshua Ehlers.

Blessed be the memory of Doris A. Skog.