Donald Berry

Donald “Don” W. Berry went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in Stillwater, Okla.

A Celebration of Don’s life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Stillwater, Okla., with Pastors Kyle Anderson and John Barringer officiating. Pallbearers will be Jennifer Simpson, Emily Barringer, Dennis Berry, Jason Simpson, Wayne Jackson and Matt Redinbaugh. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Paasch, Luis Andrade and Doug Redinbaugh. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at the church. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne. Services have been entrusted to the care of Dighton-Marler Funeral Home of Stillwater.

Don was born April 14, 1927 at the family farm near Atlantic, the only child of David Ray and Bessie Irene (Northrup) Berry. He graduated from Atlantic High School in 1945. He married Ella Mae Schermerhorn in Stratton, Colo., on June 10, 1956. Don’s daughter, Janet Barringer, was born in 1957 and his son, Keith Berry, in 1959.

Don was born and raised a farmer and owned and managed his family’s Iowa Century Farm. He moved to Colorado in 1950 and had an 1,100-acre wheat farm for many years. In 1968 he moved his family to Northwest Montana where he owned and operated an 800-acre Hereford cattle ranch. In 1972 his family and he moved to Northern Minnesota where they owned and operated a dairy farm. It was during this time that he welcomed Luis Andrade into the family. Luis was an exchange student from Brazil and quickly became Don’s “Brazilian Son.” After Janet and Keith were grown and started lives of their own, Don and Mae and he moved to Storm Lake, where they lived for 33 years. Don and Mae relocated to Stillwater, Okla., in 2011 to be close to Janet and Keith.

Don loved the land and worked hard to take care of it. He served on the Soil Conservation Board in Limon, Colo. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. Highlights include a bear hunting and fishing trip to Fort Frances, Canada, and a moose and caribou hunting outing to Newfoundland Canada with his son Keith. During their retirement, Don and Mae traveled extensively. They visited five of the seven continents and spent several winters in Florida to be near and visit family.

Don was also a lifelong Mason. He was a member and past master of Lincoln Lodge 149 in Limon, Colo., for over 60 years.

Don was particularly close to Mae’s six siblings and embraced them as his own family. Mae’s six siblings are: Dale Schermerhorn (Colorado), Barbara Goodhue (California), Dorothy Nava (Georgia), John Schermerhorn (Colorado), Paul and Joyce Schermerhorn (Indiana), and Bob and Sharon Schermerhorn (Colorado).

Survivors include his wife Ella Mae Berry at home; daughter Janet Barringer and husband Bruce of Stillwater, Okla.; son Keith Berry and wife Mary Ann of Stillwater, Okla.; Brazilian son (exchange student) Luis A. G. Andrade of San Paulo, Brazil; grandchildren: John Robert Barringer and wife Dani of Jacksonville, Fla.; Jennifer Mae Simpson and husband Jason of Boulder, Colo.; Staff Sergeant Emily Katherine Barringer of Fort Knox, Ky.; Dennis Lloyd Berry and wife Angela of Monroe, N.C.; and Dana Leigh Deegan and husband Justin of Lillington, N.C.; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don lived a full life and will be missed by all.

Family requests memorial donations be made to Stillwater First United Methodist Church, the local hospice or the charity of your choice c/o Dighton-Marler Funeral Home, 5106 N. Washington, Stillwater, OK 74075.