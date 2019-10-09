BVU decides not to pursue Scout Park

Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Buena Vista University will not pursue a recreation center in Scout Park, the board of trustees decided last week. The board will concentrate on other plans to expand athletic facilities and cooperate with the city in the future, according to a university statement issued Tuesday Details in Friday’s edition.
