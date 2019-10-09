BVU business students take part in Okoboji Entrepreneurial Institute

Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Four Buena Vista University students participated in the annual Okoboji Entrepreneurial Institute in August at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake Okoboji.
Students participating included: Tyler Tennyson, a senior from Truman, Minn.; Hannah Wuebker, a junior from Grimes; Lincoln Rock, a junior from Peterson; and Joe Lind, a senior from Belton, Mo.
