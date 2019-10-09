ARTISANS ROAD TRIP THIS WEEKEND

Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Works at Synergy, Witter galleries
The 16th annual Artisans Road Trip will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. The Artisans Road Trip is a self-guided art studio and gallery tour in northwest Iowa; free for visitors. It’s a great way to spend a weekend with friends and family exploring the work of 26 professional artists.
